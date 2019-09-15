|
|
Mrs. Delores "Dee" Lillian Campbell
Kimball Township - Mrs. Delores "Dee" Lillian Campbell, age 83, of Kimball Township, passed away on September 12, 2019, in Mid Michigan Medical Center, with her family by her side.
She was born on July 31, 1936, in Port Huron to the late Charles and Elizabeth Parr.
Delores married Archey N. Campbell on August 21, 1954, in Port Huron.
She retired from Prestolite. Delores and Archey enjoyed spending time at their cabin up north, she loved spending time with her family, gardening, the outdoors and fishing.
Delores is survived by her husband, Archey of Kimball, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Pat) Stone of Applegate, daughter and son-in-law, Debra (Mark) Poole of Port Huron, daughter and son-in-law, Tammy (Bob) Willis of Port Huron, son and daughter-in-law, Neil (Michelle) Campbell of Port Huron, several nieces and nephews, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and 2 on the way, sister and brother-in-law, Gail (Dick) Roskey of Port Huron and brother and sister-in-law, Fran (Sandy) Parr of Kimball.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Ann Cowels, 2 sons, Mark and Charles Campbell and brother, Charles Parr.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm Monday, September 16, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Mark Guyette will officiate. Burial to take place in Caswell Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be 1:00pm to 3:00pm in the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 15, 2019