Denis F. Bengtson formerly of St. Clair, died March 20, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. Denis was born August 19, 1948 . He passed away due to complications of diabetes and a long battle with heart disease.

He is survived by his older sister Kay Rudzinski of Portland, Oregon and a younger sister, Patricia Pieprzak of St. Clair, Michigan.

Denis was a graduate of Kendall School of Design, Grand Rapids, MI and spent most of his career as a successful interior designer.

Denis enjoyed collecting fine art and loved collecting antiques. In December you would find him making children happy by playing Santa Claus along with his good friend Polly Broyles playing Mrs. Claus.

We will miss his wonderful sense of humor and his booming voice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in St. Clair.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
