|
|
Denise Garant
Richmond - 50, died Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born July 17, 1969, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, the daughter of David and Julee (Benedict) Biebuyck. Surviving is her husband Tom of 22 years; daughters, Ashley (Robert Kensicki) Garant, Kyla (Christian Doerfler) Garant, and Alexa (Chuck Gehringer) Garant; three grandchildren, Maci, Maya, and Phillip; and parents, David and Julee Biebuyck; siblings, Donna (Randy) Green, Kurt Biebuyck, Brent (Emma) Biebuyck; brother-in-law, David Garant; sister-in-law, Kristine (Damon) Zucchiatti; and nieces and nephews, Remie, Amelia, Sofie, Chyann, Brayden. The family honors the memory of Denise and invites you to visit and share memories Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 18, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Richmond Cemetery.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019