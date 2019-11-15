Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Garant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Garant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Garant Obituary
Denise Garant

Richmond - 50, died Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born July 17, 1969, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, the daughter of David and Julee (Benedict) Biebuyck. Surviving is her husband Tom of 22 years; daughters, Ashley (Robert Kensicki) Garant, Kyla (Christian Doerfler) Garant, and Alexa (Chuck Gehringer) Garant; three grandchildren, Maci, Maya, and Phillip; and parents, David and Julee Biebuyck; siblings, Donna (Randy) Green, Kurt Biebuyck, Brent (Emma) Biebuyck; brother-in-law, David Garant; sister-in-law, Kristine (Damon) Zucchiatti; and nieces and nephews, Remie, Amelia, Sofie, Chyann, Brayden. The family honors the memory of Denise and invites you to visit and share memories Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 18, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Richmond Cemetery.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaatz Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -