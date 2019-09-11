|
|
Denise L. Showler
Capac - 67, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at McLaren Macomb Hospital, Mt. Clemens.
She was born April 29, 1952, in Capac, the daughter of the late Clifford and Iris (Hofert) Showler.
Denise worked as a bank auditor for Lake Stone Bank, formerly CSB Bank, Capac, for over 46 years. She served on many committees and was a longtime member of the Capac United Methodist Church and was an active member at the Capac Senior Center. She was an avid reader, a real do-er, and loved being involved. Denise also held chair positions on the McLaren Port Huron Foundation Committee Board for many years.
Surviving is a brother and sister-in-law Gary and Dianne Showler of Capac; nephew, Kurt (Angelica Pickles) Showler; a long-time close friend, Gail Leader as well as many good friends and relatives.
The family honors the memory of Denise and invites you to visit and share memories Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev. Lisa Clark, pastor of Capac United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Capac Cemetery, Mussey Twp.
Memorials are suggested to Capac United Methodist Church or St. Clair County Humane Society.
For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019