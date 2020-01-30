|
Denise M. Doan
St. Clair Township - If you are reading this, God has decided my work here on earth is done. Being of strong faith, this is what I prepared for my whole life…eternal life in Heaven
Denise Margaret Doan, 59, of St. Clair Township, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
I was born on December 18, 1960 to John and Ann Nemeth. In 1962, my Mother died, and my Grandmother, Margaret Griggs, assumed the duty of raising myself and my three sisters; Diana, Debra, and Darlene. She was our angel in disguise and I shudder to think of how our lives would have been if she had not sacrificed her life to raise us. Her death in 1986 was devastating and to my dying day, I missed her immensely. There wasn't a day that went by that I didn't draw on something she said or something she did. I just know that she was waiting at Heaven's gate for me. It's a reunion I looked forward to.
I married at 18, and while the marriage didn't last, from that marriage came the three best daughters I could ever hope for. God blessed me with the most compassionate, kind, loving, and smart girls there ever were in Siera, Destiny, and Chyanne. Then came my two wonderful grandchildren, Brenna and Holden. They were my pride, joy, and happiness. My girls and grandkids were always my strength, my love, my hope, and I feel that love beyond the world, and cannot be separated from it… death cannot kill love that never dies.
I graduated from the SC4 Nursing Program and in 1997 I married the best man ever, Scott Doan. He was my life, my support, and my love. We were married for 21 years and shared many amazing adventures. He died unexpectedly in 2018. The shock and pain of his death was both unexplainable and immeasurable. My death certificate will list my cause of death as medical. However, truth be told, I died of a broken heart. His death was just too much to bear…I missed him horribly.
I also leave behind my beloved fur babies, Sadie and Sandy. They were the best dogs ever, and I loved them so.
Don't be sad for me. I had an amazing life. I had the most amazing family and experienced things and places and adventures with them that many don't. The quality and fullness in our lives is not measured in length, but in the love and examples we leave behind. I had it all...a family I treasured, a career I was passionate about, the delight of great friends, a deep faith in God, and an appreciation for the world he created.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Curtis Clarke will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, Watertown.
Memorials may be made to S.N.A.P.
To send condolences, please visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
"Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life." Revelation 2:10
