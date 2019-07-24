|
Denise R. Wright
Port Huron - Denise Wright, born on October 12, 1958, in Toledo, OH, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Denise began dating her high school sweetheart in 1975, and they married in 1981.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick Wright; son Nicholas Wright and daughter Meredeth Wright; grandson Ethan Vanneman; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a sister, Christine (Don) Marti, Chris's sister, and parents and fur babies Charlie and Zuzu. She was especially close to cousins Michelle (Tim) Poplawski, Lisa (Patrick) Sullivan, Jeff Mustafaga, and Karl (Michelle) Mustafaga.
Denise was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Ray and Ruth Mustafaga and in-laws Lee and Dolores Wright.
Denise began her career as a paralegal doing estate, probate, and product litigation work. She had a long career with Dana Corp. in numerous Human Resource roles and continued her career in other Human Resource positions most recently with MAPAL of Port Huron.
Denise enjoyed travel with her kids and grandson and numerous trips to Mexico with her husband. She had a loud laugh, loved eating sushi, Mexican and Middle-Eastern food and most everything her husband cooked.
The family honors the memory of Denise and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home- Hancock Street. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home- Hancock Street. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to PanCan.org,
Published in The Times Herald on July 24, 2019