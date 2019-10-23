Resources
Dennis H. Camp

Dennis H. Camp Obituary
Dennis H. Camp

Fort Gratiot - Dennis Howard Camp, 72, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

He was born November 29, 1946 in Muskegon.

Mr. Camp worked for many years at the ARC and Goodwill Industries. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, Tiger games, monster trucks and listening to country music. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by four siblings, Jan (Tom) Wilkins, Max (Judy) Loss, Kim (Shelia) Loss and James Loss; many nieces and nephews; and many longtime friends and caregivers at the Barrs Home, including Mike Cooley, who was like a brother to Denny. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Betty Loss; and two brothers, Leo and Lawrence.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Lakeshore Woods, 4851 Lakeshore, Fort Gratiot.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Way of St. Clair County or Season's Hospice.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
