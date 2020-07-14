Dennis James Stephenson
Dennis James Stephenson, 67, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2020, at Butterworth Hospital.
Dennis was born in St. Clair, the son of Harriet (Moody) and Edward Stephenson.
He spent most of his life in Algonac, working at the Algonac Water Department and helping raise his family with his wife Sharon (Clary) Stephenson.
Dennis is survived by his wife Sharon; his son Dennis; his daughter Lori; his three grandchildren Carly, Kyle and Greg Stephenson; his great grandson Carson; two sisters Cathy Mugridge and Sharon Reuba; and his brother Phil Stephenson. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Tracy Stephenson.
The family will be having an intimate memorial service date and time TBA. The family acknowledges and thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. The family asks any tributes to be donated to the American Cancer Society
in honor of Dennis.
Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.