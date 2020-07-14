1/
Dennis James Stephenson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis James Stephenson

Dennis James Stephenson, 67, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2020, at Butterworth Hospital.

Dennis was born in St. Clair, the son of Harriet (Moody) and Edward Stephenson.

He spent most of his life in Algonac, working at the Algonac Water Department and helping raise his family with his wife Sharon (Clary) Stephenson.

Dennis is survived by his wife Sharon; his son Dennis; his daughter Lori; his three grandchildren Carly, Kyle and Greg Stephenson; his great grandson Carson; two sisters Cathy Mugridge and Sharon Reuba; and his brother Phil Stephenson. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Tracy Stephenson.

The family will be having an intimate memorial service date and time TBA. The family acknowledges and thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. The family asks any tributes to be donated to the American Cancer Society in honor of Dennis.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved