Dennis K. Carpenter
Clyde Twp. - Dennis K. Carpenter, 65, of Clyde Township, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 25, 1954 in Flint to Gary and the late Marion Carpenter. He married Bonnie Boehm on October 21, 2005 in Port Huron.
Mr. Carpenter was a driver with Meyer Trucking. He enjoyed riding his Harley and loved his animals.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his father, Gary Carpenter; two children; a step son, Joshua Phillips; two grandchildren, Braylee and Mason; three siblings, Sharon Carpenter, Kimberly (Mark) Hilden and Gary Carpenter; several nieces and nephews; and his pets, Alex, Bear Bear, Laverne and Pork Chop. He was preceded in death by a sister, Karen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020