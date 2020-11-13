1/1
Dennis L. Jones
Dennis L. Jones

Avoca - 55, passed away very unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020.

He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on April 29, 1965, son of the late Kenneth Jones and Bonita (Dimon) Jones.

Dennis married Jill Davis on November 14, 2010, in Port Huron.

Dennis was a rebel who was always wheeling and dealing. Everything was for sale and he liked collecting things. He liked riding around in his truck, just exploring the backroads around his home. Dennis loved riding his motorcycle, hanging out in the garage with friends, and spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife Jill of 10 years, are his sons, Joshua Samuelson and Wesley Jones-Clements; step-mother, Jan Jones; step-sons, Bryan (Melissa) Nikel, Deryl (Lauren) Nikel, and Kevin Nikel; granddaughter, Nevaeh; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, William (Sue) Dimon, Pete (Linda) Jones, Debbie Jones, Lori Rich, Kenny (Linda) Jones, Hank Crawford, Janice Lynn (John) Ropp, and Kimber (John) Blackmer; sister-in-law, Andria Jones; his dog, Luke, who was his best friend; countless nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Trevor Jones; brother, Roy Jones; and nephew, Devin Jones.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Funeral services will be Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Graveside services and interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Wales Township.

Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House.

For information and guestbook,

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
