Dennis L. Weeks
Marine City - On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Dennis L. Weeks "Bush Wacker", amazing son, brother, and uncle passed away at the age of 51.
Dennis was born on August 12, 1968, to, Phyllis Green and Joseph Weeks in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.
Dennis had a heart of gold he was humble and kind, he would help anyone in any way he could. He loved bikes, riding them and fixing them. He was always collecting eagles and American flags, he loved listening to country music.
Dennis is survived by his father, Joseph Weeks, stepfather, Carlos Green; siblings Joseph and Deborah Weeks, Phyllis Weiss, John, and Tonya Weaver, William and Arlene, Carlos Green; and many nieces, nephews, and friends that were more like family to him.
Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Green
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 25, 2019