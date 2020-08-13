Dennis Lee Morse
Marine City - Dennis Lee Morse, age 74, of Marine City, passed away August 12, 2020. He was born August 15, 1945 in Mt. Clemens to the late Glen and Elizabeth Morse.
Dennis was a teacher at Algonac High School for over 25 years. He had a great love of the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing and boating. He played many years in area recreational softball and basketball leagues. Dennis also a member of Southeastern Michigan Conservation Club and St. Clair Hunt and Fish.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Chris) Mahn, Mark (Kelly) Morse and Stacy Morse; grandchildren, Madison and Makenna Morse, Karli Minor and Brooklyn Cooper.
Visiting hours are Sunday August 16th 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Funeral service will be Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Masks are required. Private family interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Monday.
