Dennis Lee Morse
1945 - 2020
Dennis Lee Morse

Marine City - Dennis Lee Morse, age 74, of Marine City, passed away August 12, 2020. He was born August 15, 1945 in Mt. Clemens to the late Glen and Elizabeth Morse.

Dennis was a teacher at Algonac High School for over 25 years. He had a great love of the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing and boating. He played many years in area recreational softball and basketball leagues. Dennis also a member of Southeastern Michigan Conservation Club and St. Clair Hunt and Fish.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Chris) Mahn, Mark (Kelly) Morse and Stacy Morse; grandchildren, Madison and Makenna Morse, Karli Minor and Brooklyn Cooper.

Visiting hours are Sunday August 16th 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Funeral service will be Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Masks are required. Private family interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Monday.

To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
AUG
16
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Memories & Condolences
