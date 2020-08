Dennis Lee MorseMarine City - Dennis Lee Morse, age 74, of Marine City, passed away August 12, 2020. He was born August 15, 1945 in Mt. Clemens to the late Glen and Elizabeth Morse.Dennis was a teacher at Algonac High School for over 25 years. He had a great love of the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing and boating. He played many years in area recreational softball and basketball leagues. Dennis also a member of Southeastern Michigan Conservation Club and St. Clair Hunt and Fish.He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Chris) Mahn, Mark (Kelly) Morse and Stacy Morse; grandchildren, Madison and Makenna Morse, Karli Minor and Brooklyn Cooper.Visiting hours are Sunday August 16th 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Funeral service will be Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Masks are required. Private family interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Monday.To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com