Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
1970 - 2019
Dennis Peternel Obituary
St. Clair - Dennis Peternel II, age 49, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 23, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1970 in Royal Oak to Dennis Peternel and the late Vicki Lock. He married the love of his life, Kate Moran, on May 13, 2006, in St. Clair, MI. Dennis was a great man, larger than life, with so much love to give. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends most of all and if that was vacationing on the beach or on some crazy adventure, he was in heaven. He could always be counted on for a laugh, a good time, help when needed and a lasting friendship. He loved boating, snowmobiling, working on projects around the house and entertaining. He enjoyed selling cars at St. Clair Chrysler and owning Lock's Cleaners. The rest of the world has suffered a loss, but now he's with his mom, Vicki, sharing laughs once again in heaven. He is survived by his wife; Kate Peternel, son; Jacob Moran and daughter; Cameryn Moran. He is also survived by his father; Dennis (Gayle) Peternel, grandmother; Catherine Boggess, aunt; Bonnie Long, his father and mother in-law; David and Shelia DeFauw, brother and sisters in-law; Henry (Tiziana) DeFauw, Joel (Jessica) DeFauw, and Jeff DeFauw, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his step-father; Tom Lock.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 30, at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Memorials are suggested to the Blue Water Hospice Home. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019
Remember
