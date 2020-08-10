Derek M. Jones
Clyde Township - Derek Murphy Jones, 33, of Clyde Township, formerly of Marysville, died Friday, August 7, 2020.
He was born December 30, 1986 in Port Huron and was a life-long area resident.
Derek was a graduate of Marysville High School and attended St. Clair County Community College. He was currently employed at Feed 'N' Seed, Inc. and previously worked in the restaurant industry. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, snowboarding, art and music.
He is survived by his daughter, Mikayla Jones; father, Gregory (Susan) Jones; mother Dianne (Fred) Wastell; fiancé and mother of his daughter, Heather Robison; siblings, Andrea Blair, Gregory Jones II, Justin (Sadie) Wastell and Tim (Lydia) Wastell; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, including Jeffery (Paige) Blair Jr. and Ethyn Blair; great-nephew Atlas Blair; and great niece, Marleigh Blair.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Masks will be required for the safety and comfort of others.
A private family service will follow at the Marysville Funeral Home. Chaplain Maggie St. John will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for his daughter, Mikayla. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com