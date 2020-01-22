Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Resources
More Obituaries for Derik Evenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derik S. "Duke" Evenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derik S. "Duke" Evenson Obituary
Derik S. "Duke" Evenson

Fort Gratiot - Derik Scott "Duke" Evenson, 48, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born September 10, 1971 in Port Huron to Daniel W. and Sharon Evenson.

He was a 1990 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. Duke worked as a paramedic for Tri-Hospital EMS. He then worked as an RN for River District and Port Huron Hospitals. He attended Oakland University and became a CRNA/Nurse Anesthetist, working at Port Huron Hospital. Upon completing his Master's Degree, he was employed at Lake Huron Medical Center as a Nurse Practitioner.

Duke also taught nursing classes at St. Clair County Community College.

He had a contagious laugh and made friends everywhere he went. To know Derik was to love Derik.

Duke is survived by a son, Joseph M. Evenson; a daughter, Grace C. Evenson; his parents, Dan & Sharon Evenson; a sister, Dagny Evenson; a brother, Erik Evenson & Fiancée Cheryl Hadacz; his children's mother, Michelle Evenson; his best canine buddy, Bear; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his best friend, Joe Wray.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Deacon John Fitzmaurice will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family for his children's educational fund. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now