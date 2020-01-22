|
|
Derik S. "Duke" Evenson
Fort Gratiot - Derik Scott "Duke" Evenson, 48, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born September 10, 1971 in Port Huron to Daniel W. and Sharon Evenson.
He was a 1990 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. Duke worked as a paramedic for Tri-Hospital EMS. He then worked as an RN for River District and Port Huron Hospitals. He attended Oakland University and became a CRNA/Nurse Anesthetist, working at Port Huron Hospital. Upon completing his Master's Degree, he was employed at Lake Huron Medical Center as a Nurse Practitioner.
Duke also taught nursing classes at St. Clair County Community College.
He had a contagious laugh and made friends everywhere he went. To know Derik was to love Derik.
Duke is survived by a son, Joseph M. Evenson; a daughter, Grace C. Evenson; his parents, Dan & Sharon Evenson; a sister, Dagny Evenson; a brother, Erik Evenson & Fiancée Cheryl Hadacz; his children's mother, Michelle Evenson; his best canine buddy, Bear; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his best friend, Joe Wray.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Deacon John Fitzmaurice will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the family for his children's educational fund. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020