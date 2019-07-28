|
|
Dian H. DeWalt
Port St. Lucie, Florida - Mrs. Dian H. DeWalt, age 76, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Port Huron, passed away on July 23, 2019, with her husband and daughter by her side.
She was born on April 3, 1943, in Port Huron, to the late Garth and Mayme Gurnsey.
Dian married Terry L. DeWalt on September 18, 1976 in Port Huron.
She was a cook at Mayme's Drive-In Restaurant and was a waitress at the River Crab. Dian was also a longtime employee of Jowett Funeral Home.
Dian is survived by her husband, Terry, daughter, Laureen Corwin, son, Jeffery (Kelly) Corwin, step-son and daughter-in-law, Raymond (Audra) DeWalt, step-daughter, Teresa Stovall, step-daughter and son-in-law, Laurie (Andrew) Morch, step-daughter and son-in-law, Jacquelyn (Brad) Hasenfratz, step-son, James DeWalt, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Barbara) Gurnsey, brother and sister-in-law, Mark (Rhonda) Gurnsey and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Corwin and 2 brothers, Ron and Gerald Gurnsey.
Funeral services will be 12:00pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial to take place in Woodland Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Wednesday, 11:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm in the funeral home.
A luncheon will follow the cemetery service in the Jowett Funeral Home Reception Center.
Memorial tributes may be made to the .
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 28, 2019