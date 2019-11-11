Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Louise (Manzel) Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Louise (Manzel) Evans Obituary
Diana Louise (Manzel) Evans

Fort Gratiot - 71, passed away at home on November 8, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous 3-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born in Port Huron, Michigan to Robert & Mary (Fiedler) Manzel on December 26, 1947.

Diana graduated as part of Port Huron Northern's first graduating class in 1966.

Diana married her high school sweetheart, Ronald D. Evans, on May 4, 1968, in Port Huron, Michigan.

Diana retired from Target after 22 years.

Diana is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald D. Evans; son, Kenneth Evans, daughter Nicole (Michael) Rylander; mother, Mary Manzel; grandson Austen M. Thompson; sisters, Sharon (Bert) Walker, Terry Covert & Sandra Wilson; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Evans & Kathy Gillies; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Manzel.

Cremation has taken place. Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home. A graveside memorial will take place at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -