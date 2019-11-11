|
|
Diana Louise (Manzel) Evans
Fort Gratiot - 71, passed away at home on November 8, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous 3-year battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born in Port Huron, Michigan to Robert & Mary (Fiedler) Manzel on December 26, 1947.
Diana graduated as part of Port Huron Northern's first graduating class in 1966.
Diana married her high school sweetheart, Ronald D. Evans, on May 4, 1968, in Port Huron, Michigan.
Diana retired from Target after 22 years.
Diana is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald D. Evans; son, Kenneth Evans, daughter Nicole (Michael) Rylander; mother, Mary Manzel; grandson Austen M. Thompson; sisters, Sharon (Bert) Walker, Terry Covert & Sandra Wilson; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Evans & Kathy Gillies; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Manzel.
Cremation has taken place. Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home. A graveside memorial will take place at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019