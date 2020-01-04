|
|
Diana "Tilly" Tilson
Port Huron - Diana "Tilly" Tilson, 70 of Port Huron died Wednesday January 1, 2020. She was born August 31, 1949 in Port Huron to the late Virginia Ledsworth. Diana enjoyed reading, being with friends and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Wesley Tilson, Aaron Wilkens and Tiffany Tilson (Daniel Hurd); four grandchildren, Jarek, Rori and Zoe Hurd and Amber Wilkens. Also surviving three brothers, Fred Albert, Jerry Albert and Ricky (Tammy) Hutchison; three sisters Lillian Weygandt, Sharon(Robert) Eagle and Judy Fitzpatrick along with many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by a son Todd Hutchison, brother Terry Hutchison and sister Donna Flora. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020