Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Herber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane A. Herber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane A. Herber Obituary
Diane A. Herber

Port Huron - Diane Alice Herber, 70, of Port Huron, died Friday, February 7, 2020.

She was born March 27, 1949 in Port Huron to the late Frank and Helen Schroeder. She married Joseph Herber on September 12, 1970 in Trinity Lutheran Church. He died January 26, 2012.

Diane was a Port Huron High School graduate and worked at Michigan Bell right after high school. She later worked in the kitchen for the Port Huron Area School District for many years and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Charles Hammond American Legion Post 8 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Kara Herber (Andrew Cone) and Rebecca Herber; three grandcats, Kirby, Francis, and Oscar; sisters, Arlene Moser, Patricia (Allen) Eichenberg, and Sally (Fred) Orr; sister-in-law, Gayle Pickett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Hartson; brother, David Schroeder; and brother-in-law, Thomas Moser.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. The Reverend Michael A. Goddard will officiate.

Inurnment will be in the Allied Veterans Columbarium, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Hammond American Legion Post 8 Ladies Auxiliary.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now