|
|
Diane A. Herber
Port Huron - Diane Alice Herber, 70, of Port Huron, died Friday, February 7, 2020.
She was born March 27, 1949 in Port Huron to the late Frank and Helen Schroeder. She married Joseph Herber on September 12, 1970 in Trinity Lutheran Church. He died January 26, 2012.
Diane was a Port Huron High School graduate and worked at Michigan Bell right after high school. She later worked in the kitchen for the Port Huron Area School District for many years and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Charles Hammond American Legion Post 8 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Kara Herber (Andrew Cone) and Rebecca Herber; three grandcats, Kirby, Francis, and Oscar; sisters, Arlene Moser, Patricia (Allen) Eichenberg, and Sally (Fred) Orr; sister-in-law, Gayle Pickett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Hartson; brother, David Schroeder; and brother-in-law, Thomas Moser.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. The Reverend Michael A. Goddard will officiate.
Inurnment will be in the Allied Veterans Columbarium, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Hammond American Legion Post 8 Ladies Auxiliary.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020