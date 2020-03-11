Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Diane E. Eveningred


1948 - 2020
Port Huron Township - Diane Eileen Eveningred, 71, of Port Huron Township, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

She was born August 16, 1948 in Port Huron to the late Virgil and Eileen Ashton. She married James L. Eveningred on January 14, 1967 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Port Huron.

Mrs. Eveningred was a 1966 graduate of Port Huron High School and worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed cruising in the 1965 GTO with her husband, going to the casinos, reading, and spending summers in the cabin in Lupton, Michigan.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jim; two sons, Todd Eveningred and Jason "Jay" Eveningred; three siblings, Brad (Kimberly) Ashton, Tina (John) Raymond and John (Anna) Ashton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Kay Fuller and Dennis Ashton.

Private family services have been held.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
