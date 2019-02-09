|
Diane Kay Thorsen
Croswell - Diane Kay Thorsen (nee Coombe), age 84, died on January 30, 2019, consequent complications of a severe stroke.
She was born Diane Kay Coombe in Davenport, IA on September 21, 1934, graduated Moline High School in IL in 1952, enrolled Augustana College in Davenport freshman year, met her future husband and love of her life James. Transfered to Moline Public Nursing School, becoming an RN. She made lifelong friends while there and launched a very fulfilling career.
Diane corresponded with Jim during his service in the army and after, when he attended Iowa State University in Ames. Before very long he proposed to her. They were married on Nov. 16, 1956. They had a son, Peter and in '58 they moved to the Detroit area. Not long after, Diane gave birth to another son, Robert, and soon enough, a daughter, Laurice. With Jim at GM and their little family fully formed, Diane devoted herself to raising their children. Jim was offered the opportunity to work overseas, and they moved to South America in June 1965. In 1972, moved back to the "States" and West Bloomfield, Diane resumed her nursing career, dedicating well more than the next decade to surgical and pediatric nursing. As retirement years came they started to look forward touring the countrysides "up north" until settling at a small farm pouring energies and attention making their own private park. She enjoyed many hobbies: gardening, quilting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, basket making, cooking, playing piano, and grandchildren.
Membership and community in her church, with lifelong friends of many kind loving and thoughtful people, was a very important part of her life. She was a joyful participant in choir, ladies group, children's sermons and more.
Diane was a willing ear, loved to laugh, and really lit up a room. She was active and cheerful, did her best to not let things get her down, and showed her love and affection to all who knew her. Dearly loved she will be greatly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, their spouses and all her beloved grandsons: Kenneth, James, John and Christopher. In lieu of flowers or other memorial donations be made to in her name. Memorial held at 11 am Saturday Feb 9 at Jeddo Methodist Church on Wildcat Rd.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 9, 2019