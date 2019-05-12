|
Diane M. Reed
Fort Gratiot - Diane Marie Reed, 67, of Fort Gratiot Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019. Her illness took her life but cannot take the life and pleasure she has given to so many.
Diane was born to the late Charles and Yvonne (Tack) Hearn on January 4, 1952, in Port Huron. She married Ronald Reed on August 8, 1980, in Port Huron, MI. She was a regular and happy parishioner of St. Edward on-the-Lake Catholic Church.
Diane loved her nursing work in the medical community, having started as an LPN, and then as an RN, in the Blue Water area. Over the years, she expanded her education, and while working as an RN, received a Bachelor degree from the University of Phoenix, a Master Degree in Nursing from the University of Northern Colorado, and from Oakland University, advanced certification allowing her to practice as a Nurse Practitioner in Family Care. She saw the need for her higher education, always knowing that the more she knew, the better care she could give to others. Her skills were well-respected among her peers and the physicians with whom she worked. Even more important to her was the interaction she shared with patients. She listened, she cared and let the patients know they weren't just another name on a list. She did what she could to help, always offering a patient a sympathetic and kind ear, and when needed, a hand to hold.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Ronald Reed; sons, Daniel (Sherelle) and Anthony (Katie) Reed; five grandchildren, Ella, Madelyn, Samuel, Joseph and Asher, a sister, Patricia (Donald) Deachin; brothers, David (Bonnie) Hearn and Gregory (Joy) Hearn, sister-in-laws, June Hearn, Carol (Gary) Severn, Nancy (Scott) Dixon, Janet Schneider, Kathy (Kenneth) Willard, Patricia (Nelson) Finley; brother-in-laws, Dennis (Catherine) Reed and Tom Ropposch; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in passing by her step-father, Fred Bonardi; a brother, Richard Hearn; sister, Debra Ropposch, and father-in-law, Ronald C. Reed and mother-in-law, Evelyn Reed; brother-in-law, John Schneider.
The family honors the memory of Diane and invites you to visit and share memories on Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The Father Lee Acervo will officiate. Visiting at church beginning at 10:00 a.m.before the mass. Private family inurnment will take place.
Memorials are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Society.
Published in The Times Herald on May 12, 2019