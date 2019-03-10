Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady on the River Parish
Marine City, MI
1945 - 2019
East China - Diane V. Wilk, 73, of East China entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frank and Victoria Wilk. Diane graduated from the Detroit Business College. She held a long-standing career as a medical transcriptionist. She worked at Holy Cross Hospital and then at the St. John Riverview Hospital where she retired. When she wasn't working, Diane was a member of the Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church. She was active in volunteering for the Kidney Association. She had a passion for traveling in and out of the country. She also enjoyed watching sports and was a huge Detroit Tigers and Redwings fan. Diane loved playing bingo, solving crossword puzzles, and joining in family activities with her sister and many nieces and nephews. Most of all she had a generous heart and was always willing to help those in need. Diane is survived by her sister, Marie (Vito) Bica; a brother-in-law, Ralph Brody; seven nieces and nephews, Kathleen (Greg) Stieber, Karen (Rick) Rochte, Kimberly (Ron) Heide, Kevin (Christina) Brody, Frank (Katy) Bica, Annemarie (Joe) McLeod, and Diana (Stephanie) Bica; many great nieces and nephews; and close family friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Brody; and a nephew, Joseph Bica. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary being prayed at 7:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation from 10:00am until the time of service in Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
