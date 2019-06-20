Dion T. Stephenson



St. Clair Township - Dion Thomas Stephenson, 19, of St. Clair Township, died as a result of an accident on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



He was born March 21, 2000 in Port Huron. Dion was a 2019 graduate of Marysville High School, where he was co-captain of the Marysville Robotics Team. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing video games.



Dion is survived by his mother, Tammy S. Stephenson; his father, Daniel D. Stephenson Jr. (Elizabeth Duncan); grandfather, Dennis Barbe (Joan Mawer); grandmother, Hilda (Jeff) Mayhew; great aunt, Laura Stephens; aunts and uncles, Doug (Diane) Barbe, Tom (Gloria) Barbe, Tony (Ginny) Barbe, Dave (Annette) Barbe, Tim (Taina) Barbe and Krystal (William) Biggers; and many other relatives, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Daniel D. Stephenson; his grandmother, Susan R. Barbe; and a great uncle, Thomas Stephens.



Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate. Pallbearers will be Doug, Tom, Tony, Dave and Tim Barbe and Mitchell Mawer.



Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.



Dion was passionate about robotics so the family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Marysville Robotics Team. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com