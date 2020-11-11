Dollie Mae Partridge
Marysville - Dollie Mae Partridge, 95, of Marysville, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
She was born January 20, 1925 in Ubly to the late Fred and Anna King. She married Grant Partridge on June 11, 1947 in Marysville.
Dollie graduated as Valedictorian from Marysville High School and worked as a secretary at St. Clair Rubber Company for several years. She was a longtime member of Marysville United Methodist Church, where she served as junior choir director, and volunteered at Mercy Hospital for many years. She loved sports and games, especially with her children and grandchildren, including golf, bowling and cards.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Grant; two children, Robert (Gretchen) Partridge of Grand Rapids and Denise (Ron) Wiltse of Rochester Hills; a daughter-in-law, Linda Partridge; seven grandchildren, Chad (Bonnie) Partridge, Jaime (Zack) Bouwens, Jaclyn (Jon) Nelson, Matt Partridge, Jennifer Partridge, Anson Wiltse and Alex (Kimberly) Wiltse; and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, James Partridge; and four siblings, Ken (Grace) King, Floyd (Edwinea) King, Eleanor (Edgar) Schlinkert and Fay (Ted) Neal.
Visitation will be 1 - 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend David Gladstone will officiate. The livestream can be viewed on Dollie's obituary page of the funeral home website.
The committal service will follow at Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com