Dolores A. Black


1947 - 2020
Dolores A. Black Obituary
Dolores A. Black

St. Clair - Dolores A. Black, 93, of Marysville, died Saturday, April 25, 2020.

She was born September 22, 1926 in Detroit to the late Phillip and Elizabeth Pisula. She married Carl J. Black on June 4, 1947 in St. Alphonsus Church in Dearborn. He died January 20, 1987.

Dolores graduated from Fordson High School in Dearborn. She was a longtime member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Clair where she was very active, especially with the Daughters of Isabella. Dolores was a member of the Detroit Edison Women's Bowling League, Assistant Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, volunteer at River District Hospital, and worked on elections for many years. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, and playing cards.

She is survived by three children, Carol (Donald) Derby, James (Laurie) Black, and Gerald (Nancy) Black; five grandchildren, Frank (Jolene) Vigliarolo, Scott Vigliarolo, Jonathan (Laura) Vigliarolo, April (John) Cato and Jeremiah Black; eight great grandchildren, Drew, Timothy (Carly), Benjamin, Dominic, Kaitlynn, and Melissa Vigliarolo and MacKenzie and Hayden Smith; one great great granddaughter, Bonnie Ann; brother-in-law, William Black; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert Black.

Private services for the family will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair. A public mass for family and friends will be held at a later date at St. Christopher Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020
