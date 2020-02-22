|
Dolores Ann Butcher
Marysville - Dolores Ann "Carey" Butcher went home to be with our Lord on February 22, 2020. Carey was known by many with her smile and laughter when she worked at Marysville Arnold's, Marysville Revco, Port Huron Hospital and Industrial health. Carey was an avid reader, a horse-lover, painter, scrapbooker, but most of all, a loving mother, grandmother and loyal friend.
Carey was born in Detroit on January 2, 1938 to Samuel and Marie Ciaravino. She married Richard "Butch," the love of her life, on May 5, 1956. They would have celebrated their 64th anniversary, which Butch says is not long enough. Butch and Carey lived in Detroit until 1969 when they moved to Smiths Creek to raise their children. They moved to Marysville in 1984 to enjoy life together when their children left the nest!
Carey is survived by her loving husband, Richard, and 5 children; Ricka (Dr. William) Mathews, Cyndy (Larry) Raymo, Lisa (David) Kubel, Daniel Butcher and Karen Butcher, and Pam (Dennis Roy) Yelencich. Carey loved being a grandmother and she couldn't wait to rock those babies and kiss their toes. Carey has 10 grandchildren; Sarah (Brian Swenson) Dean, Melissa (Greg) Moore, Leah Raymo, Michael (Seairah Bradley) Kubel, Daniel Kubel, Adam (Alexandra Slankard) Butcher, Joshua (Julnar Issac) Butcher, Chad (Christina) Yelencich, Erica (Bill Biskey) Yelencich, and Andrew (Emily) Yelencich. Carey has 11 great grandchildren; Cameryn, Liam, Ivy, Aiden, Toby, Landon, Owen, Annabelle, Connor, Cecilia, and Alice. Carey was preceded in death by many loved ones, including our sweet Jessica Lynn Clemente.
The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the girls on D Wing of Medilodge St. Clair, who cared for our mom like their own.
Carey loved life and the family will be holding a Celebration of Life at the St Clair Lions Club, 4900 St. Clair Hwy, East China, MI 48054 on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. We ask that you wear Carey's "signature color," pink, to honor her memory.
Memorials may be made to a . To leave a message of comfort visit www.youncolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020