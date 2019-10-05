|
|
Dolores D. Tyrrell
Flushing - Dolores D. Tyrrell, age 89, formerly of Flushing, passed away October 2, 2019. She was born in Flint on May 12, 1930 to the late Androw and Mary Mandyak. She married William "Walt" Tyrrell on October 19, 1957. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2017. She retired from General Motors and Macy's after several years of service. She enjoyed baking and sharing her amazing cookies with friends and family. Dolores also took great joy in spending time with Tiffini Piper and Molly Jones and especially attending Piper and Molly's dance recitals. She was also an avid fan of live music and sporting events and she and Walt attended concerts and Red Wings games well into their 80's. She is survived by her daughter; Michelle (Steve) Elliott. She is also survived by her nephews; William (Susan) and Scott (Susan) Sharp, her niece and goddaughter; Shelley (Larry) Hitt, and nieces; Ellyn (Tim) Herrick and Janean Reid, along with a dear family friend; Michele Isherwood. She was preceded in death by her son; Christopher, her sisters; Mary Montague, Anna Reid, Helen Hawes, Irene Sharp and Alice Mandyak and nephews; Thomas and Simon Reid. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7 at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to family wishes. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 5, 2019