Services
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
(810) 329-4222
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Tyrrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores D. Tyrrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores D. Tyrrell Obituary
Dolores D. Tyrrell

Flushing - Dolores D. Tyrrell, age 89, formerly of Flushing, passed away October 2, 2019. She was born in Flint on May 12, 1930 to the late Androw and Mary Mandyak. She married William "Walt" Tyrrell on October 19, 1957. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2017. She retired from General Motors and Macy's after several years of service. She enjoyed baking and sharing her amazing cookies with friends and family. Dolores also took great joy in spending time with Tiffini Piper and Molly Jones and especially attending Piper and Molly's dance recitals. She was also an avid fan of live music and sporting events and she and Walt attended concerts and Red Wings games well into their 80's. She is survived by her daughter; Michelle (Steve) Elliott. She is also survived by her nephews; William (Susan) and Scott (Susan) Sharp, her niece and goddaughter; Shelley (Larry) Hitt, and nieces; Ellyn (Tim) Herrick and Janean Reid, along with a dear family friend; Michele Isherwood. She was preceded in death by her son; Christopher, her sisters; Mary Montague, Anna Reid, Helen Hawes, Irene Sharp and Alice Mandyak and nephews; Thomas and Simon Reid. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7 at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to family wishes. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now