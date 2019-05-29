|
|
Dolores E. Benner
Lexington - Dolores Elizabeth (Nunn) Benner, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Marwood Manor Nursing Home in Port Huron with her loving family at her side.
She was born July 30, 1929 in Dearborn to the late Frank K. and Elizabeth (Schlaufman) Nunn.
Dolores loved music, singing, and was known to whistle a tune or two. She also loved making quilts, knitting, and crocheting. She gave most of her quilts away to her family and friends.
Dolores was a member of the Lexington United Methodist Church. As a member of the church, she sang in the choir, played in the Bell Choir, and when Mr. Frederick Meyer left the church, became the choir director. She was also a 70-year member of Croswell (and Lexington) Chapter #236, Order of the Eastern Star, of which she was a Life Member, and had held many offices including Worthy Matron many times.
She is survived by her daughter, Terrie (William) Maples, her special granddaughter Ashley (David) White; sister, Virginia Meyer; brother, Wallace (Grace) Nunn; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews; and special friends Donna (Shank) Bowman and Jean (Hyde) Gaw.
Dolores was preceded in death by three husbands, Harold J. "Corky" Wray, Eugene Bigger, and James Benner, two sons, Stephen A. and Joseph Wray, her stepfather Edward C. Reckling.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, May 30 in the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington, Rev. Rick Kriesch will officiate. Burial will be in the Croswell Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, May 29 and 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday. An Eastern Star service will be held Wednesday evening. Memorials are suggested to the Lexington U. Methodist Church.
A special "Thank You" to the staff in the Draper Unit at Marwood Nursing and Rehab.
Published in The Times Herald on May 29, 2019