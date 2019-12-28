|
Dolores Marie Chadra
China Twp. - Dolores Marie Chadra, age 88, of China Twp., passed away December 27, 2019. She was born December 7, 1931 to the late Daniel and Sylvia Jones. Dolores loved to bake and sew. She was also an avid supporter of the veteran's.
She is survived by her children, John III (Sue) Chadra and Brian Chadra; grandchildren, John Chadra III, Jordan Chadra, Craig Maxwell Chadra, Luke Robert Chadra, 2 great grandchildren and sister, Barbara Dandurand.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Chadra Sr.; son, Craig Chadra; brothers, Robert, James Donald, Richard Jones; and sister, Sharon Griffin.
A Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 3 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, OLR Parish, Marine City. Visiting hours will be Thursday, January 2nd, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. with a rosary being recited at 6:00 p.m. Additional visitation 11 to 11:30 prior to the mass at church on Friday. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Education Fund. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019