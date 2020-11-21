Don D. "Butch" Wolverton
Yale - Don Douglas "Butch" Wolverton, 75, of Yale, left this world peacefully on November 16, 2020.
He was born December 18, 1944 in Grosse Pointe to the late Ronald and Elizabeth Wolverton.
Don is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marlene; twin daughters, Rebecca "Becky" (Mark) Stoken and Lisa (Gregg) Redmond; grandchildren, Brandon (Chelsea) Banovic, Lindsey Banovic and Matthew Redmond; great grandchild, Jensen Goss; brothers, Robin "Phil", Barry "Rick", Stephen "Sandy", David "Dave" and Robert "Bob"; along with their wives, children and families. He was preceded in death by his son, Don Douglas "Donny" Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine River Sportsman Club, 2589 Carriage Lane, St. Clair, MI 48079.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com