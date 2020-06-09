Donajean "Dona" Bourdeau
Fort Gratiot - 89, passed away on June 7, 2020, at the Blue Water Hospice Home.
Dona was born on June 27, 1930, in Pontiac to the late Walter and Orpha Feneley.
Dona was a 1948 graduate of Pontiac High School. Dona married Gerald Bourdeau in Waterford, Michigan on May 21, 1955. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2019.
She was a member of St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church.
Dona enjoyed sewing, gardening, camping, reading, arts and crafts, and in the last few years enjoyed coloring pictures. Dona treasured her children and grandchildren and the time spent with them.
Dona is survived by her children, Gary Bourdeau, Nancy Bourdeau, Jeff Bourdeau (fiancée Nicole and daughter Aubrey), Brian (Theresa) Bourdeau; three grandchildren, Nathan McCleese, Trevor Bourdeau, and Sheldon Bourdeau; sisters-in-law, Geri Bourdeau, Joan Martus, Micki Bourdeau, and Anne Bourdeau; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Marie Bourdeau.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Father Lee Acervo will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Blue Water Hospice Home.
Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
