Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
Donald A. Hunt


1952 - 2019
Donald A. Hunt Obituary
Donald A. Hunt

Croswell - Donald Andrew Hunt, age 67, a resident of Croswell, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

He was born August 30, 1952 in Detroit, son of the late Holbert and Gwendolyn (Wahl) Hunt. Don married Debra M. McColl on April 14, 1973 in Port Huron.

Don was former owner of Applegate Market, and drove truck for Earl Smith Distributing for 20 years. He was a member of Sanilac County Board of Commissioners from 2001-2016, Croswell F&AM Lodge, Board of Directors Region 7 Council of Aging, and former Worth Twp. Trustee.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debra; 2 sons, Michael (Janet) of Port Huron, and Nicholas (Kristi) of Livonia; one daughter, Danielle (Brad) Sharpe of Croswell; 5 grandchildren, Della, Eylie, Zachary, Kora, and Alexandria; one brother, Nat; and 6 sisters, Virginia, Esther, Rachel, Becky, Laurie, and Eva.

Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday at Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Visitation will be from 2-9 PM on Monday and 10-11 AM on Tuesday.

Interment will be in the Kinney Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Region 7 Council on Aging.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
