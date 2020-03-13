|
|
Donald A. Martin
Marysville - Donald A. Martin, 82, of Marysville, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was born October 27, 1937 in Port Huron to the late Lawrence and Mary Martin. He married Madeline Klaas on August 5, 1961 in Port Huron. She died May 15, 2015.
Mr. Martin was employed with Container Graphics for many years prior to his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea just after the war. Donald was a talented musician, playing bass guitar, piano and trumpet and singing. He played in several bands over the years, including the Ter-Cels, Anastasia, the Bob Gibbs Trio and Tapestry. He was a longtime member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir. He loved riding his bicycle and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by five children, Mary (John Ashford) Martin-Ashford, Donald (Lisa) Martin, Todd (Melinda) Martin, Sam (Jennifer) Martin and Matthew (Jennifer Sparks-Martin) Martin; a son-in-law, Scott Dickinson; 15 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four sisters, Gloria (Jim) Cafferty, Thelma Heisler, Wanda Goss and Mary (Tom) Quinlan; three sisters-in-law, Cathy Martin, Emily (Tom) Boden and Esther Beldock; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Dickinson; a grandson, Joshua Martin; a brother, David Martin; four brothers-in-law, Francis "Bud" Heisler, Dave Goss, Larry Beldock and Carl (Jean) Klaas; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn (Ray) McDonald.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Our Saviour Lutheran Church. The Reverend Donald Doerzbacher will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church or Special Olympics Michigan. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020