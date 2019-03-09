Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Port Huron - Donald Barry Smith, 63, of Port Huron, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.

He was born August 9, 1955 in Port Huron to the late George and Gertrude Smith. He married Karyn Sue Perley May 28, 1994 in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on January 25, 2004.

Donald was a machine operator employed with Chassix. He loved baseball and was a great short stop. Donald umpired and coached little league for many years.

Donald is survived by his children, Andrew Smith, Amy Smith, Barry (Alician) Putze, Matthew Putze, and Jared Smith; grandchildren, Noah, Kaylie, and Ethan Putze, and Alexander Brown; brother, George (Lynn) Smith; sister, Laurie (Gary) Clark.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Westminster Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Tim Anderson will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit www.karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
