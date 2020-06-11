Donald C. Allen
Donald C. Allen

Fort Gratiot - Donald Charles Allen, 71, of Fort Gratiot, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

He was born March 2, 1949 in Port Huron to the late Joseph and Rose Gillett Allen.

Donald is survived by his brother, Robert (Dawn) Allen; nephew, Robert (Tonya) Allen II; niece, Julie (Mitch) Poole; and four great nephews, Adam and Matthew Allen and Stone and Drake Poole. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia H. Allen; and a sister, Sandra K. Allen.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
