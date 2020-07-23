1/1
Donald C. Edie
Donald C. Edie

Fort Gratiot - 87, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on January 12, 1933, the son of Clarence and Helen (Jahn) Edie. Don married Joan Bourdage on June 26, 1954 at St. Stephen Church.

Don attended Port Huron High School. He then went on to serve in the Army in the Korean War 1950 - 1952. He worked at Port Huron Paper for 38 years. Don's interests were hunting deer, fishing trips in Canada, and Drummond Island.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Joan are his children, Donald G. (Kathleen) Edie of Fort Gratiot, Gary R. (Lori) Edie of Fort Gratiot, and Susan G. (Mike) Rutherford of Fort Gratiot; grandchildren, Shawn M. (Kristin) Edie, Scott (Melissa) Edie, Nikolas Edie, Sarah (Rusty Radske) Hall, and Zach Rutherford; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Claire, and Allison; and special friends, Kennedy, Penny, and the wonderful staff at Marwood Nursing Home.

Preceding Don in death is his sister Joanne Dortman.

A burial will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fort Gratiot.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Clair County Allied Veterans.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
