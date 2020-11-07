1/1
Donald C. Wixson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Wixson

Croswell - - Donald Charles Wixson of Sandusky and formerly of Croswell, Michigan was embraced into God's arms on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a brief fight with cancer.

Dad was born on January 25, 1947 to the late Harriet and Charles Wixson in Detroit, Michigan. The family moved to Lexington, Michigan in his teen years where he graduated from Cros-Lex High School in 1965. He then went on and received a bachelor's degree in business from Central Michigan University. He pursued a career in banking that took him from the thumb, to west Michigan and Indiana that ultimately returned him to Sandusky. During his early years of retirement, Dad answered the calling to become a servant of the Lord as a lay minister with the Huron Presbytery throughout the thumb area. He often spoke of being humbled by God's gift to spread the Lord's teachings to so many. Dad also enjoyed giving back to his community through his involvement with organizations that included the Free Masons, Shriners, Kiwanis and local events.

Don is survived by his daughter, Lisa and Tim Porter of Chillicothe, Ohio and his son , Vance "Vinny" and Jessica Wixson of Hopkins, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Zack, Porter, Saige, Kipton, Zackery, Tyler and Kody; one great grandchild, Amora and the mother of his children, Sheilah Wixson. He also leaves behind his fiancé and caretaker, Mary Lynn Beals.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Donald Wixson on July 9, 1988.

Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Monday at Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Masonic Service will be held at 7 P.M. Monday evening. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church in Croswell, with visiting at the church from 10-11 A.M. Rev. Dr. Leigh Holder will officiate.

Inurnment will be in the Croswell Cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Don may be made to the Croswell First Presbyterian Church or Masonic Lodge F& AM #469.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
(810) 679-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pomeroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved