Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Samson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Samson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Samson Obituary
Donald E. Samson

Port Huron - Donald Elton Samson, 79, of Port Huron, died Monday, March 16, 2020.

He was born March 31, 1940 in Port Huron to the late Frank and Louise Samson. He married Norma Peeling on December 15, 1990 in Port Huron.

Mr. Samson retired from Morton Salt Company and later from Threaded Products. He loved woodworking and enjoyed casinos, bingo and playing cards. He belonged to the Friday Night Euchre Club.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; four children, Annette M. Samson, Donald W. Samson, Shelley (Jeff) Watters and Jim (Debbie) Peeling; nine grandchildren, Mark Mitchell, Chad Ernest, Andy Samson, Tony Arnold, DaynaRose Watters, Jessaca Lamb, Jack Watters, Ryan Peeling and Jimmy Peeling; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Vera Curtis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Gerald Samson, Leo Samson, Virginia Dean, Delores Doan, Frank Samson Jr. and Duaine Samson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -