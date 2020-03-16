|
|
Donald E. Samson
Port Huron - Donald Elton Samson, 79, of Port Huron, died Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was born March 31, 1940 in Port Huron to the late Frank and Louise Samson. He married Norma Peeling on December 15, 1990 in Port Huron.
Mr. Samson retired from Morton Salt Company and later from Threaded Products. He loved woodworking and enjoyed casinos, bingo and playing cards. He belonged to the Friday Night Euchre Club.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; four children, Annette M. Samson, Donald W. Samson, Shelley (Jeff) Watters and Jim (Debbie) Peeling; nine grandchildren, Mark Mitchell, Chad Ernest, Andy Samson, Tony Arnold, DaynaRose Watters, Jessaca Lamb, Jack Watters, Ryan Peeling and Jimmy Peeling; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Vera Curtis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Gerald Samson, Leo Samson, Virginia Dean, Delores Doan, Frank Samson Jr. and Duaine Samson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020