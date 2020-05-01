|
Donald E. Wahl
Kimball Township - 72, passed away very unexpectedly on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Mclaren Port Huron Hospital.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on March 14, 1948, son of the late Eldon Wahl and Frances Inch.
Don married Cheryl Diane LaMotte on October 18, 1969, in Port Huron.
Donald graduated from Port Huron Northern High School. He liked country music, going to the casinos with Cheryl, spending time with family and friends, and he enjoyed helping family out with car problems. Don worked for 47 years at Dunn Paper before his retirement in 2017. He also loved watching his grandchildren playing sports and never missed a game.
Surviving in addition to his wife Cheryl of 50 years is his son, Donald Jr.(Kerri) Wahl of Casco; brother, Charles (Susan) Wahl of Kimball; grandsons, Hunter and Logan Wahl; special friends Pete Ruiz, Paul Eveningred, and Steve "Smitty"; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. There will be a limit of 10 people in our facility at all times. Don's funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. The service will take place outside of the Smith Family Funeral Home and all will be able to watch and listen from their vehicles. Interment and graveside services will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fort Gratiot. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020