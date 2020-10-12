1/2
Donald F. Eveningred
Donald F. Eveningred

Port Huron - God called Donald Fred Eveningred, 90, of Port Huron, home to Heaven on October 11, 2020.

Don was born July 8, 1930 to the late Charles and Alda Eveningred. He married Norma Richardson on May 26, 1956 in Smiths Creek.

He graduated from Port Huron High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired from St. Clair County in 1995, and also worked with his brother, Earl at Acme Sign Company for many years. Don and Norma wintered in Melbourne Beach, Florida for 22 years. He was a member of Colonial Woods Missionary Church. After accepting Christ as his Savior while watching Billy Graham, he desired to please the Lord by caring for his family and others.

Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma; two daughters, Jody (Leo) Catanzaro and Tracie Eveningred; grandchildren, Mark (Megan) Catanzaro, Amy Catanzaro and Jessie Catanzaro (fiancé Erik Noren); great grandsons, Oliver and Calvin Catanzaro; sisters-in-law, Dolores Eveningred and Patricia Rose; brother-in-law, James Frazer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell, Elton, Earl and Gerald.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Dr. Timothy North will officiate.

Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Christian Academy for a new flagpole or Samaritan's Purse. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
