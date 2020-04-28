|
Donald F. Fagan
Port Huron Twp. - Donald Francis Fagan, 92, of Port Huron Township, died Sunday, April 26, 2020.
He was born March 13, 1928 in Detroit to the late Arthur and Eleanor Fagan. He married Lorraine Fetting on February 28, 1953 in Applegate.
Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He later went on to own and operate Don Fagan & Sons Excavating. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and spending time on the water. He especially enjoyed his time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lorraine; children, Barbara (Jerry) Woolman, Terry (Sue) Fagan, Judy (Brad) Allen and Brian (Molly) Fagan; eight grandchildren, Travis (Melinda) Woolman, Brent (Kim) Woolman, Tyler (Jackie) Fagan, Ashleigh Fagan, Sara (Barry) Lange, Lindsey Fagan, Sean Allen and Matt Allen; six great grandchildren, Ella, Henry, Parker, Austin, Addison and Piper; brother, Harold (Mary) Fagan; three sisters, Ruth Klaus, Margaret Enright and Carol Kemp; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph (Gladys) Fagan.
Private family services will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice or the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Council.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020