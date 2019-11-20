Services
Donald G. Smith


1928 - 2019
Donald G. Smith Obituary
Donald G. Smith

Fort Gratiot - Donald Graeme Smith, 91, of Fort Gratiot, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

He was born July 23, 1928 in Cobalt, Ontario to the late Arnold and Inez Smith. He married Barbara Carroll on August 4, 1966 at Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church in Detroit.

Mr. Smith was a graduate of Wayne State University and taught classes in Oak Park, Michigan. He retired from the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; two sons, David and Christopher (Angela Miller) Smith; two granddaughters, Sophia Miller and Amelia Smith; a sister, Eleanor Hancock; a brother Alan (Aldine) Smith; a sister-in-law Virginia (Gerald) Theisen and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.The Reverend Doctor Richard Hotchkin and The Reverend Doctor William Wingrove will officiate.

A private burial service will be at Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John UCC, McLaren Hospice and the Cobalt Mining Museum. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
