Donald Glenn Weston
Kimball Township - 91, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Don spent his last few days surrounded by family and friends and passed away peacefully, in his home with family by his side.
Donald Glenn Weston was born in Yale, Michigan on November 14, 1928, son of the late William and Rachel (Kelly) Weston.
Don married Yvonne Genevieve Mark on August 10, 1957, and spent 44 years by her side until death did them part on June 5, 2002.
As a young man, Don left home as a Merchant Marine and sailed the Great Lakes to help support his family during the depression. He then worked for the City of Port Huron before starting Don's Tree Service, which he operated with his wife Yvonne and son Scott. Dons Tree Service, later named Weston Tree Service, has been in business for 58 years. Donald was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge #343 in Port Huron and was selected as "Elk of the Year" in 2001 for his active participation in the club. Don was baptized at the age of 90 and lived out his last days in total peace knowing that Heaven would be his forever home. Don loved life, he will forever be known for his contagious laugh and his gift of telling jokes and the stories of his many adventures. Don was a loyal friend and had a heart of gold. Don was generous and humble; it will never be known how many people were impacted by his generosity.
Don is survived by his daughter and son, Marilyn (Roger) Krumlauf of Port Huron Township and Scott (Amanda) Weston of Kimball Township; four grandchildren, Tara (Daniel) Kemp of Port Huron, Amy (Jason) Bark of Marysville, Clayton Weston, and Holleigh Weston of Kimball Township; five great-grandchildren, Luke, Cole, and Levi Kemp, Gavin and Gage Bark; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Yvonne (Eve) Weston, his siblings, Kenneth Weston, Elda Kinney, Gertrude Hall, Marion Weston, Mae Middleton, and Alice Luciel Middleton.
Pallbearers will be, Curt Haddix, Dave Smith, Luke Middleton, Terry Cote, Clayton Weston, and Bob Burgett.
The family honors the memory of Donald and invites you to visit and share memories on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service be held in the funeral home on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Jeff King of Restoration Station will officiate. Interment will take place at Kinney Cemetery in Clyde Township.
Memorials in honor of Donald Weston can be made to Harbor Impact Ministries.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020