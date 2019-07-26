Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Donald J. Lamb


1940 - 2019
Donald J. Lamb Obituary
Donald J. Lamb

Grant Twp. - Donald J. Lamb, age 78, passed away on July 23, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 20, 1940, in Croswell, to the late Earl and Faye Lamb. Don married Susan K. Brown on March 16, 1962, in Lake Methodist Parsonage, in Lakeport.

Don was co-owner with his brother at the Lamb Brother's Dairy Farm. He spent his entire working life as a farmer, along side his son, until his retirement in 1998. Don was a member of the Port Huron Elks Club, and the Jeddo Lions Club. He was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow, for his dedicated humanitarian services. Don enjoyed traveling, golfing and hunting with his daughter, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Don is survived by his wife, Susan, son, Steve (Brenda) Lamb and daughter, Sandy (Craig) Gordon, grandchildren; Ryan (Megan), Laura (Shawn), Erin (Eric), Kaitlyn, MaKenzie, Nick (Nikki) and Caylee. He especially adored his 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley (Les) Clark and brother, Max (Phyllis) Lamb.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Coralee and twin sister, Donna.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 4:00pm in the Jowett Funeral Home -1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Visiting will be from 1:00pm until time of service.

Memorial tributes can be made to the wishes of the family.

View obituary and share memories at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 26, 2019
