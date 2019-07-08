|
Donald Joseph Francek
Kenockee Township - 71, gently took his last breath on July 6, 2019, at the Blue Water Hospice Home in Marysville.
Don was born on January 25, 1948, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, the fifth child in a family of ten children of the late Adolph and Rosemary (Hyde) Francek.
Don spent his weekdays growing up in East Detroit and the weekends and summers on the family farm in Avoca. He was a parishioner of St. Veronica's Parish in East Detroit and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Emmett. As a youngster, he was a constant companion with his father doing various maintenance chores around the farm. As a result, he developed a capacity to fix a lot of things. During his senior year in high school, he started his career with the United States Post Office and retired in 2001 after 35 years of service. During his twenties, he was a member of the "Ski-WI" group, a partying group of fun-loving youth who enjoyed skiing. Don was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus with the # 7918 Chapter of Emmett. Don has been an active member of the Emmett Lions Club since 1981 and was named the Lion of the Year in 2014. In the late '90s, his mother had a stroke. Being the kindhearted and thoughtful guy he was, Don became her main caretaker until her passing in 2006.
When his nieces and nephews were asked to describe Don they said, "Uncle Don loved us kids!" He always had time for us. He was playful, energetic and had a loud laugh. He loved taking us for rides in his gator and wagon.
Over the past four years, Don was engaged with major health issues that at times he was successful in fending off and keeping at bay. He will be remembered as a man who was sensitive, generous, and ready to extend a helping hand when needed. Don had a true love for dancing.
Don is survived by his siblings, Jim (Pat) of Connecticut, Tom (Beverly) of Troy, Larry of Port Huron, Dave (Barbara) of Troy, Rosanne (Jim) Stratigakes of California, Dale (Sue) of Sterling Heights, Ron (Katherine) of Royal Oak, and Terry from Suttons Bay; 9 nieces; 11 nephews; 13 grand-nieces and nephews; many many cousins; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou and Michele; and many dear friends.
The family honors the memory of Don and invites you to visit and share memories on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. A memorial service will be officiated by his brother Jim at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Father Tom Kuehnemund will officiate. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Kenockee Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Emmett Lions Club or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
For information and Guest Book
kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 8, 2019