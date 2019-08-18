|
Donald K. Lange
Algonac - Donald K. Lange, age 75, of Algonac, passed away August 15, 2019. He was born December 6, 1943 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Donald honorably served his country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Marine Corp and proudly displayed his patriotism every day of his life. He worked within the automotive business for 50 years. His involvement in his community along with his generosity displayed what a big heart he had. Donald was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council #856 Marine City and 4th degree Sir Knight member of Richmond Assembly #048. Donald was also an active member of Holy Cross Church OLR Parish, Marine City. He was a member of the Marine City VFW and Papa Smoke. Donald was also a trainer for the Red Wings for a number of years and later volunteered with the Junior Hockey Leagues for over 20 years, where he found himself mentoring many youth. Donald's family will remember him for his love of country, Ford automobiles, but most of all for his giving and forgiving ways.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Julie Lange; son, Bernie (Michelle) Fish; sisters, Stephanie and Cindy and his Lange cousins, who he dearly loved. Donald was predeceased by his brother, Bill and sister, Crista.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held Tuesday August 20th at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, OLR Parish, Marine City. Followed by military honors conducted under the auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veterans. Visitation hours are Monday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m and Tuesday 11:30 to 12 p.m. at church. Interment will be Wednesday at Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester.
Memorials may be made to s.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019