Donald "Don" Kenneth Harnden
Donald "Don" Harnden, 70, of Yale, Michigan, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, after a long battle with ALS. He was born in Port Huron, Michigan, July 13, 1949, son of Kenneth & "Jean" Harnden. He married to Deborah Ann Jurn on July 18, 1970 in Capac, MI. Don and Debbie are longtime residents of Yale; a graduate of Yale High School, Class of 1968. Don was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Army. He was employed by General Motors Truck & Bus Assembly in Flint and retired in 2000. Don enjoyed the outdoor life of hunting, fishing, cooking at deer and partridge camps. He enjoyed baseball: playing, coaching, and umpiring. Don was actively involved with the Yale Sports Boosters, 4-H fair, and Hunter's safety. Most importantly, he enjoyed his family. He was always there for family. He is survived by; his wife: Deborah; six children: Dawn(Jeff) Hanson, Brian(Corinne) Harnden, Mark(Lesley) Harnden, Timothy(Daniela Holzer) Harnden, Jeffery(Angie) Harnden, and Wendy(Steve)Cooper of Marysville, MI; 11 grandchildren; his 2 great-grandchildren; his brother James; and all of his in-laws. A private visitation will take place for immediate family at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI, followed by a private burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. A separate memorial and honorary burial will be planned for a later date for extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions may direct them to the Harnden Family for future distribution to favorite organizations. muirbrothersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020