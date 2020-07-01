1/1
Donald L. Kujat
1932 - 2020
Donald L. Kujat

Marysville - Donald Leonard Kujat, 88, of Marysville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was born June 28, 1932 in Detroit to the late Leonard and Caroline Kujat. He married Audrey "Joann" Spencer on October 6, 1956 in Lakeport.

Mr. Kujat retired from DTE as head of security after over 30 years of service. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and American Legion J. Edward Mallorey Post #449. Donald enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joann; two daughters, Kris (Pete) Bradel and Kim (David) McKay; two grandsons, Michael (Jacquelyn) McKay and Matthew McKay (Michael Maurer); a great granddaughter, Joelle Marie McKay; a sister-in-law, Joyce Spencer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Caryl (Joseph) Fournier; and a brother-in-law, Clarence Spencer.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. For the safety and comfort of others, please wear a mask.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.

Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U. S. Navy. Pallbearers will be Michael, Matthew and David McKay, Pete Bradel, John Crisenbery and Brian Spencer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church
