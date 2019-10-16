|
|
Donald L. McCormick
Fort Gratiot - Donald Louis McCormick, 82, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He was born January 2, 1937 in Port Huron to the late Russell and Mary McCormick. He was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister; and the love of his life, his wife, Betty. His favorite song was George Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Mr. McCormick served in the U.S. Army and was briefly stationed overseas in Germany.
He loved working on cars and souping up engines to race cars in his youth. Later he spent 37 years as a jitney mechanic with Chrysler Mopar in Marysville and retired with near perfect attendance. After retirement, he walked 12 miles a day and always had his tools in his truck so he could help individuals and churches with handyman repairs.
He is survived by his son, Kevin McCormick.
Graveside services will be held in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019